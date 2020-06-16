Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Larry Krodinger lost nearly 100 pounds with the help of Charles D’Angelo.

ST. LOUIS — It’s Tuesday, which means Show Me St. Louis is featuring another inspiring weight loss story from Charles D’Angelo and one of his clients!

It’s never too late to start your journey to health. Larry Krodinger lost nearly 100 pounds thanks to the help of Transformation Coach Charles D’Angelo.

Krodinger came to the realization that there were some physical limitations he was facing as a 74-year-old man, and he needed to change his lifestyle habits.

He says his health has greatly improved since working with Charles. When asked how he was feeling, his response – “I’m doing fantastic.”

