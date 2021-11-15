Give the gift of traveling this holiday season

Snag travel deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year

ST. LOUIS — The holiday season is just around the corner, and supply chain issues are making it harder to come by discounts on electronics and other items that usually go on sale.

That’s one reason travel is a trendy gift this year.

Travel expert Melanie Fish highlights travel deals to snag on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Gift Guide is online at vrbo.io/blackfridaytravel.

The apps Expedia and Hotels.com will show you all the travel deals available. People who join their free loyalty programs see the deepest discounts.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.