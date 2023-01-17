Travel Tuesday: Beat the winter blues with a trip to Shawnee Forest Country

Winter is a great time to enjoy the slower, quieter side of Shawnee Forest Country in Southernmost Illinois.

ST. LOUIS — Winter is the perfect time for a one-tank-trip to the Shawnee Forest Country in southernmost Illinois.

The national forest is magical at any time of the, but the cooler months create a peaceful, slow and beautiful getaway.

While hiking is available year-round, there is something special about these trails in the winter.

If you don’t want to explore on your own, there are options for guided hikes with Hiking with Shawn, Bart Lane’s guided hikes or a packaged stay with Steve of Rim Rock’s Dogwood Cabins.

You can also sign up for the Shawnee Challenge! This mobile exclusive passport is a FREE curated collection of outdoor activities to explore during your visit.

After a day of hiking, bicycling, horseback riding or zip-lining relax in front of a fire or in a hot tub at your cabin or cottage. Not only will you find last-minute availability this time of year, but many accommodations have booking incentives for January and February.

There are eleven wineries on the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail. Sign up for their passport program. For just 20 dollars, enjoy great discounts on wine, merchandise, food and more.

Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend or a girlfriend get-a-away the Shawnee National Forest is the perfect place to book a stay.

