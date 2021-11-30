Nonprofits team up with Schnucks for Breast Cancer Awareness

Pink Ribbon Girls, Urban League and Schnucks have teamed up to encourage more women to get mammograms

ST. LOUIS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but breast cancer awareness goes well beyond the month of October.

A couple nonprofits along with a grocery store chain are showing their support.

Pink Ribbon Girls and Urban League have teamed up with Schnucks for the Treasure Your Chest campaign to encourage more women to get mammograms.

Program Focus & Zip Code Areas:



Zip codes that Wash U and the County Health Department would say need to focus on getting more people screened, based on the late detection and high mortality rates stemming from them: 63132, 63133, 63134, 63135, 63136 63137,63140, 63147, 63143, 63033, 63034, 63044, 63074



Additional underserved areas St. Louis City zip codes, based on information from the Urban League: 63101, 63106, 63107,63112, 63113, 63115, 63120, 63121, 63136, 63147



Program Process:



Step 1:



Register for the “Treasure Your Chest” program by completing the form on Pink Ribbon Girls website. A voucher will be sent to the client in the mail if the client lives in a zip code that’s included in this program.



Step 2:



Schedule a mammogram anytime, anywhere after October 4 and go to your appointment.



Step 3:



Clients can receive a $50 Schnucks gift card, by bringing the voucher sent to them by Pink Ribbon Girls and the letter received after their appointment from mammogram provider to an Urban League location (see below list) during normal business hours to redeem for gift card.



1. Urban League Regional Headquarters 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63113



2. Urban League St. Louis County Operations 8960 Jennings Station Rd., Jennings MO 63136



3. Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center 9420 West Florissant Ave. Ferguson, MO 63136



4. Urban League Peter Bunce Campus 2125 Bissell St. Louis MO 63107

For more information, visit pinkribbongirls.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.