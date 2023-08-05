Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with fresh baked goods from KNEAD

Built on the idea that value is brought to food when human hands are involved in the work, KNEAD evokes an intimacy and connection that begins with the handcrafted process of kneading bread.

That bread is at the very heart of KNEAD, where their original Sourdough starter is the foundation for everything they make. From shortbread sugar cookies and cinnamon rolls, savory kolaches to pop-tarts and sandwiches served on their signature Rustic and Brioche loaves. Monday morning, co-owners Kirsten and AJ Brown share how they have been perfecting their bread since 2012, when they began selling it in local farmer’s markets throughout the St. Louis area, and take pride in every loaf they make.