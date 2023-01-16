Treat yourself at Beautiful Body Laser with an ULTRASLIM treatment

The ULTRASLIM laser treatment reduces the size of fat cells. No needles, no surgery; and most importantly, no downtime.

ST. LOUIS — You can treat yourself at Beautiful Body Laser Center with an ULTRASLIM treatment.

The revolutionary laser treatment reduces the size of fat cells. It's an option with no needles, no surgery; and most importantly, no downtime. The treatment allows for the emulsification of adipose tissue, the fat. The excess fat is then passed through the body during its normal course of elimination.

For more information or to schedule, call (636) 519-7700 or visit beautifulbodylaser.com.

