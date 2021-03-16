Treating BPH in men over 50

Urology of St. Louis can help find the right BPH treatment for you.

ST. LOUIS — BPH is a common and treatable condition that affects half of men over 50. Dana found out what causes BPH and how it can be treated at Urology of St. Louis. Dr. William Critchlow is here to tell us more.

Dr. Critchlow starts by saying that unfortunately BPH is a very common issue that most men deal with as they age. As men age, their prostates can tend to cause trouble. Dr. Critchlow explains the men urinate through their prostates and those can get bigger and tighter, causing some bothersome urinary symptoms. Luckily, it is very treatable.

There are a range of options to treat BPH. Dr. Critchlow says that if there aren’t any red flags then observation is an option. This is not cancer, there is nothing men have to do about it, but many men are very bothered by this. There are many effective medications to start with, but some men do not want to take medication, or medications may lose their efficacy over time. There are then surgical options to consider to basically open up the channel. Dr. Critchlow feels that is all comes down to finding the right procedure or treatment for each individual patient.

One option of treatment is the Rezum Water Vapor Therapy procedure, a minimally invasive treatment for BPH. Dr. Critchlow explains that this is a great option for men who want to stay out of the hospital. It is done in the office using local anesthetic. Water vapor is used to open up the channel and it takes about 10 minutes. The risks are minimal as well as the pain.

Learn more rezum.com or STLUrology.com. You can also call Urology of St. Louis at 314-567-6071.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.