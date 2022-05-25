Treating Spring and Summer pest threats with Rottler Pest Solutions

As temperatures rise, pests will seek out food and water sources – and your home is the primary target.

Spring has sprung and summer is just around the corner, here’s what homeowners should look out for:

2 reasons pests are attracted to a home are food and harborage.

What is a sign that you have termites?

Shelter tubes – these look like dried mud tubes – they may not be visible on the outside of your home’s foundation, but often they are hidden under outdoor stairs, crawl spaces, and even inside concrete piers.

If termites are allowed to consume the wood of your home for years or even decades, you will start to notice that doors and windows no longer work properly. They may open hard or stick open or closed. And floors, ceilings, and walls may develop a noticeable slope or bulge.

Why are mosquitoes dangerous?

They can carry viruses, bacteria, parasites, and more.

Even though mosquitoes are considered one of summer’s most active pests they also can thrive in the fall and remain active if the temperature is above 60 degrees.

What can homeowners do to avoid spring and upcoming summer pest threats?

Properly store items in sealed / pest-proof containers

Breakdown cardboard boxes

Caulk cracks and crevices around perimeter of home

Tidy up outdoor space – including kid’s toys that can store water

Keep wood/mulch away from foundation of property (termites)

Call the professionals

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.