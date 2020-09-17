Treats Unleashed has everything you need for a pet birthday party!

Treat your dog or cat to a party of their own, complete with a Treats Unleashed cake!

ST. LOUIS — We’ve been celebrating your pets’ birthdays on our show the last couple of months as part of our Treats Unleashed Birthday Pet of the Week! We wanted to check in with Teresa Miller at Treats Unleashed to get some tips on how to throw a pet paw-ty that will really raise the ruff!

Treats Unleashed is the party headquarters for pets. Teresa says that you can’t throw a party without a cake, so at Treats Unleashed they bake cakes with all-natural pet-safe ingredients! For frosting, they use things like peanut butter and vanilla yogurt. They are even customized with a message for your pet.

Every party needs pictures too, so Treats Unleashed has party hats, bandannas, and more. Treats Unleashed loves their photos they get taken by Jennifer A. Lin photography and Lynn Terry Photography.

Then for a gift, you can get cake toys, a birthday bone, and several other fun things. You can even send a birthday box to any pup around the country.

Treats unleashed can celebrate your cat, too! Some of Teresa’s favorite pictures are of cats in party hats looking at their cakes. This cake option is smaller and made with slightly different ingredients.

There are 13 St. Louis area Treats Unleashed locations, and you can visit any of them to join the Frequent Barker Rewards Club. When you join, you get a free welcome bag of goodies valued over $15. Plus, get discounts on your pet food, cakes, and more! Be sure to tell them that Courtney and Dana from Show Me St. Louis sent you!

Find a location near you at treats-unleashed.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.