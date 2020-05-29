Treats Unleashed is now open for in-store shopping!

Treats Unleashed has made the necessary changes to meet their customers’ needs and keep them safe during this pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed is your one stop shop for healthy pet foods, supplies, and even fresh baked pet treats! They are now back open for in-store shopping, and Dana caught up with Owner and Founder Teresa Miller to find out more.

Teresa tells us that Treats Unleashed has taken a lot of extra safety precautions to keep their customers safe. At one point their doors were closed, and they only offered curbside pickup and delivery. Now their doors are back open, but with limited occupancy. There is social distancing put in place within the store, and there has been a lot of extra sanitizing.

The grooming salon has put in place extra sanitizing practices as well, and the self-wash is back open. The self-wash is now available only by appointment, and the session is limited to 45 minutes. This is to ensure enough time to keep everything very clean and safe for the next person.

Treats Unleashed is excited to see their customer and their pets again! Curbside pickup and delivery are still available as options even with stores being back open. Learn more or find a location near you at treats-unleashed.com.