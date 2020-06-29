How to help your pets cope with fireworks and summer noises

There are steps you can take before the fireworks start to help calm your pet down.

The Fourth of July can be tons of fun for us, but it can also be one of the scariest times of the year for our pets. Courtney sat down with Treats Unleashed owner Teresa Miller to talk about some all-natural remedies to help pets cope with the sounds of summer.

How can we help minimize the stress of our pets this Fourth of July? Teresa says that we can help prepare them beforehand. One way would be to make sure that they get a good meal before the fireworks start. You can also get them a little extra exercise and go on a long walk during the day. When the fireworks start, find them a cozy and safe place in your house that they can go to.

If your pet needs some extra calming, Teresa recommends all-natural CBD products along with other herbal remedies. She mentions that you can tell if your pet is anxious typically if there is a lot of panting or shaking. CBD helps with more than anxiety, can be good for digestion and hip and joint pain as well. It is available in several different forms.

If you are unsure what to get for your pet, any one of the experts at Treats Unleashed is happy to help answer your questions.

Treats Unleashed has a special promotion right now through July 5th, however they are closed on July 4th. You can buy one, get one FREE on all Earth Animal CBD products and Vetdiet Calming biscuits. There are 13 locations around St. Louis, find one near you at treats-unleashed.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

