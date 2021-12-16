Find gifts for the pet on your list at Treats Unleashed

There are 13 St. Louis area locations

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed is your one-stop holiday shop for the pet on your list, and Santa Paws even delivers to your doghouse!

Find the perfect treats or toys for your pet, your neighbor’s pet, your ‘grand-dog’, or any of the pets in your life.

Order treats and gifts online at treats-unleashed.com. Orders placed before 12 p.m. can be delivered same-day, and free delivery is available for orders over $75.

Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations.

