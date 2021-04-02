Clean and healthy teeth for your pet

Treats Unleashed can help to keep your pet’s teeth healthy and reduce buildup from treats.

ST. LOUIS — Love is in the air at Treats Unleashed, but extra treats could mean extra buildup on your pet’s teeth. Teresa Miller, owner of Treats Unleashed, is giving us some easy options to keep our pet’s mouth clean and healthy.

Teresa mentions that gum disease is one of the biggest issues with dental health for pets. It also is fairly silent, so often the problem is not apparent until it is advanced. Gum disease can lead to loss of teeth and be painful for your pet, and they cannot really tell you. So, it is important to be proactive and take care of your pet’s teeth and gums.

Treats Unleashed has several options to help prevent gum disease. There are some dental treats and water additives. You can also try gels and foams that do not involve brushing. Raw bones can also be good options, but not just one you would get from the market, it needs to be done carefully. Treats Unleashed can help make sure you get the best choice for your pet.

Treats Unleashed can offer personalized recommendations customized to you. All their team members are specially trained. Right now, you can save 25% off Tropiclean Fresh Breath products at all 13 area St. Louis locations through February 7th. Learn more at treats-unleashed.com and find a location near you.

Treats Unleashed can help find the best diet for your pet Find out what a raw diet is and how a balanced raw diet could beneficial for your pet.

