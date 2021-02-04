Treats Unleashed has Easter goodies for your pets

Treats Unleashed has everything pet parents need to celebrate Easter with their animals.

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed is celebrating Easter with personalized dog treats, DIY Easter egg hunt kits, peeps toys for dogs and cats, and so much more! Courtney spoke to Teresa Miller about all of the ways they are making sure your pet has a hoppy Easter this weekend.

Treats Unleashed is giving our pets a reason to look forward to Easter this weekend. They have a whole selection of Easter treats ready for your pets. There are several kinds of decorated treats and 6-packs. You can even get a personalized jumbo egg treat!

Typically, Treats Unleashed will host an Easter egg hunt at one of their stores but this year they have come up with a DIY Easter Egg Hunt Kit for $19.99. Inside are plastic eggs, a bag of treats, and a 6-pack of their decorated treats. This spring Treats Unleashed is working with the St. Louis English Bulldog Rescue and $1 out of every kit will go towards that organization.

Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations. Find the one closest to you on their website treats-unleashed.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.