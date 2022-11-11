Check the new location in Wentzville for the Grand Opening on November 12, or stop in at any location for their 20% OFF Bag Sale this this weekend.

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more! Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.

Treats Unleashed has opened a new location in Wentzville and the Grand Opening will be a fun filled event on Saturday Nov. 12 from 9 am - Noon. The first 50-people through the door will receive free goodies also a 20% Bag Sale is at all Treats Unleashed locations, from Nov. 11-13.

For more information visit treats-unleashed.com/events.

