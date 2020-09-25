Treats Unleashed can help you find the right food for your pet

Pets’ day-to-day nutrition is an area of expertise for Treats Unleashed.

ST. LOUIS — When Show Me St. Louis catches up with Teresa Miller at Treats Unleashed, we are usually talking about pet birthday cakes! But your pets have to eat the other 364 days of the year, too.

Pets’ day-to-day nutrition is really an area of expertise for Treats Unleashed. It’s important to choose the best food, and they can help you find the right food for your pet.

Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations, and you can visit any of them to join the Frequent Barker Rewards Club. When you join, you will receive a free welcome bag of goodies valued over $15. You’ll also receive discounts on pet food, cakes and more.

For more information and to find a location near you, visit treats-unleashed.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.