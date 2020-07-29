Treats Unleashed wants to help celebrate your pet’s birthday

Get a behind the scenes look at how Treats Unleashed makes their gourmet treats.

ST. LOUIS — We have been choosing one lucky Birthday Pet of the Week to win a pet-safe birthday cake from Treats Unleashed! Those cakes are made right in the store, and we got a behind the scenes look at the Treats Unleashed bakery with owner Teresa Miller.

Teresa says that Treats Unleashed is unique because of their pet bakery. They make dog and cat treats from scratch in each one of their stores. They make regular treats and specialty items like birthday cakes!

In terms of ingredients, many of the items are things you would probably find in your cabinet at home. They have many different flavors, and they are all of course pet-safe.

Birthday Pet of the Week: Toby Happy Birthday to therapy dog Toby who is turning 4 this year! (INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADs)

Teresa also notes that part of the fun of being a retail team member at Treats Unleashed is the ability to bake! They are looking for a couple of part-time pet lovers to join them! They also need some experienced groomers to add in their grooming salon.

Treats Unleashed has 13 locations around the St. Louis area. To find one near you or to order online visit treats-unleashed.com. If you love pets, baking, and want to make a difference in the community visit treats-unleashed.com/job to apply.

