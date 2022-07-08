Treats Unleashed hosting 'Caturday' on Saturday with free samples in-store

Teresa Miller, owner of Treats Unleashed stopped by to tell us all about it.

What does Treats Unleashed have planned?



A lot of people don’t know that Treats Unleashed doesn’t just cater to dogs, they LOVE their cats, kittens and feline parents, too! This Saturday, they are having ‘CAT-urday’ Saturday, July 9 all day in-store. You can stop into your local Treats Unleashed for FREE Weruva canned cat food samples in fun different flavors sure to please any cat. Wet food is great for helping cats stay hydrated, especially in the warm summer month.

While I’m there picking up my free sample, are there any other items I should be keeping an eye out for my cat?

They have so many great summer items for cats. Summer brings pests and items like their Earth Animal Herbal Flea & Tick Spot are a great way to naturally keep them at bay. They also have many fun toys to keep them busy at all ages. Great summer treat flavors like their new Bocce’s Sushi Sushi. They always carry all the must haves - wet and dry food, litter, and more. Find out more information at treats-unleashed.com/cat.

What else can cat parents look forward to this month?

They have their 'Picture PURR-fect' online photo contest that starts Monday, July 11 and runs through Sunday, July 17. All you have to do is upload your cutest cat photos to their online contest for a chance to win an awesome gift bag full of cat goodies, that is sure to please any cat owner. Winner will be chosen randomly on Monday, July 18. Find out more information at treats-unleashed.com/photo-contest.

