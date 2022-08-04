Treats Unleashed Ladue shop holding Easter Egg Hunt this weekend

Easter is around the corner which means plenty of reasons to hop on into your neighborhood Treats Unleashed for all the Easter goodies for your pet.

It's that time of year again! A favorite Spring tradition, the Pet Easter Egg Hunt, returns to the newly expanded Treats Unleashed Ladue shop on Saturday, April 9.

Come out and enjoy St. Louis' largest Pet Easter Egg Hunt for a day of fun giveaways and of course treats!

Enjoy photos with the Easter Bunny, free samples, dog games and amazing in-store sales only available during the event.

Register your pet(s) in advance online for $5 per pet HERE, or at the check-in table at the event (cash only day of event).

All registration proceeds will benefit St. Louis English Bulldog Rescue.

In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt. Treats Unleashed offers many of options to fill up your pets Easter basket.

Like personalized jumbo eggs, DIY Easter Egg Hunt kits and more.

