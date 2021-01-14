Treats Unleashed can help keep your pet healthy this year

Treats Unleashed wants to make sure that your pet is getting all the nutrients they need in their food.

ST. LOUIS — A lot of us are striving to do better, and eat better, especially at the start of a new year. Why shouldn’t that trickle down to our pets? Teresa Miller from Treats Unleashed has some advice for keeping our pets healthy and happy in 2021.

Teresa tells us that what we put in our pet’s bowl is very important as that is where they get all their nutrients. A healthy food can lead to a shinier coat, less waste, and more energy for your pet. Teresa also tells people that what is not in their pet food is just as important as what is in there.

If you don’t want to totally change your pet’s food, there are several options for supplements. Teresa shares that this could be anything from raw goat milk to a pet specific bone broth. You can also get whole and complete raw diets.

If you aren’t quite sure what supplements or what kind of raw food might be right for your pet, Treats Unleashed can help. They have 13 St. Louis area locations. This month you can save up to $5 on Primal Freeze-Dried food and Stella & Chewy’s. Subscribe for autoship and save 5% on each order. Learn more at treats-unleashed.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.