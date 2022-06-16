Treats Unleashed now open in Lake St. Louis and holding 'Grand Opening Paw-ty' on Saturday, June 18

The same great food, treats, and services you have come to know from all our other amazing stores, but perhaps closer to home for our customers to the west.

Treats Unleashed has expanded again and opened a new location in Lake St. Louis.

They are celebrating the Grand Opening with an event taking place on Saturday, June 18 from 9AM to 3PM.

The new location in Lake St. Louis is off Ronald Reagan Drive, next to the new Dierbergs. You'll be able to enjoy the same great food, treats and services that you've come to known at Treats Unleashed, now, just a home closer to customers for some customers.

What does the Grand Opening entail?

They open at 9AM and the first 50 customers get an awesome gift bag with lots of goodies. They will have a raffle for baskets and you can participate in a scavenger hunt to win a spin at their prize wheel. Prizes like Orijen High Protein Biscuits that have over 2 times the protein of most dog biscuits to give your dog energizing protein in each bite.

The bubble bus will be there for pets and kiddos in the afternoon. Along with a photo booth for pets and their family.

In addition to vendors and samples, there will be one day sales. For example, we’ll have up to $7 off bags of Acana and Orijen dog and cat food.

And you can't forget about cake for both humans and dogs.

For more information, visit treats-unleashed.com/events.

In addition to the newest location, Treats Unleashed has a total of 14 St. Louis area locations: Central West End, Chesterfield, Cottleville, Creve Coeur, Des Peres, Kirkwood, Ladue, Lake St. Louis, Mid Rivers, Oakville, O’Fallon, Richmond Heights, South Kirkwood & Wildwood.

