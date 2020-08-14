Treats Unleashed offers a self-wash service for your pet!

Keep you pet clean and yourself safe with Treats Unleashed self-wash service.

ST. LOUIS — Your dog deserves the best! So why not treat them to a spa day? Treats Unleashed offers a self-wash service for your furry friend, and they provide everything you need to keep you pet clean. Owner of Treats Unleashed Teresa Miller is here to tell us more.

In addition to Treats Unleashed’s grooming services, they offer a self-wash, or "do it yourself" dog wash. They have a tub, soaps, brushes, towels, dryers and more. The self-wash at Treats Unleashed uses private rooms and a private sink for you and your pet. This is great for dogs who maybe have a little bath time anxiety. The rooms are sanitized and cleaned after each wash. A self-wash costs $16 dollars, and if you buy 8 you get one free.

Pet parents can make an appointment for a self-wash on the hour, and the best way to schedule one is to call your local treats unleashed shop. This is to make sure there is plenty of time between each set of pet parents.

Treats Unleashed wants to help celebrate your pet's birthday Get a behind the scenes look at how Treats Unleashed makes their gourmet treats. ST. LOUIS - We have been choosing one lucky Birthday Pet of the Week to win a pet-safe birthday cake from Treats Unleashed! Those cakes are made right in the store, and we got a behind the scenes look at the Treats Unleashed bakery with owner Teresa Miller.

We have a special offer for Show Me St. Louis viewers! You can get 5 weekday self-washes for $50 with a Self-Wash Punch Card for a savings of $30! The cards are good for one-year after their purchase date. For more information and to find a Treats Unleashed near you visit treats-unleashed.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.