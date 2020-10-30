Stop by the Social Distancing Halloween Trick-or-Treat Paw-ties for Pets at all 13 St. Louis Treats Unleashed locations on October 31st anytime between 9am-4pm.

ST. LOUIS — We all have our favorite fall treats, so why not share with your pets too! Teresa from Treats Unleashed is here to share all of the great fall goodies they make for pets and to share some fun Halloween events happening tomorrow!

This fall you can order a fresh-baked personalized jumbo pumpkin for your pup and treat them to the tastiest pumpkin in the patch! They are 5 inches in size and made with all-natural ingredients. You can get them for $3.99 each or save $3 when you order a 3-pack for $15 to share with all your favorite four-legged trick-or-treaters

Also be sure to check out the Pup-Kin Spice Latte! Share a pumpkin spice latte with your pet, made with pet-safe ingredients! All you need is a pouch of Weruva Pumpkin Patch Up & a bottle of Primal Goat’s Milk! Mix 1 pumpkin pouch with a ½ cup of Goat’s milk for a tasty fall treat, and bundle both together to save 10%!

Finally, don’t miss out on the Sweater Weather Fall Bundle. Celebrate the season with a limited edition can of Merrick Sweater Weather Supper, Zukes Mini Naturals Pumpkin treats & a dozen fresh-baked pumpkin soft bites. Again, you can save 10% when you bundle them all together.

Looking for a Halloween activity for you and your pet? Check out Treats Unleashed’s Social Distancing Halloween Trick-or-Treat Paw-ties for pets. Stop by any Treats Unleashed on Saturday, October 31st from 9 am – 4pm in costume and “trick-or-treat’ for a free to-go bag of goodies for your pet! (Costumes are encouraged, but are not required.) Teresa says they are taking all the necessary precautions to keep our community safe, while still providing a fun Halloween experience for pets and pet-parents.