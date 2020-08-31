Treat your dog to a puzzle toy from Treats Unleashed!

Humans aren’t the only ones who can get bored during a pandemic, Treats Unleashed can help!

ST. LOUIS — Did you know that you can treat you fur baby to something that will help them turn mealtime into playtime? The experts at Treats Unleashed are here to show us the perfect puzzle toy for your pet. Teresa Miller from Treats Unleashed is here to tell us more.

Treats Unleashed has all kinds of toys that allow your dog to think a little bit and get some energy out. Our pets are actually very clever, so an interactive puzzle toy can be really good for them. Teresa shows us the toys that you can put treats in, Kongs and more.

Treats Unleashed also has several healthy treat options for your pets, and they are perfect for these puzzle toys. You can even put their food in there to slow down their mealtime eating.

Treats Unleashed offers a self-wash service for your pet! Keep you pet clean and yourself safe with Treats Unleashed self-wash service. ST. LOUIS - Your dog deserves the best! So why not treat them to a spa day? Treats Unleashed offers a self-wash service for your furry friend, and they provide everything you need to keep you pet clean.