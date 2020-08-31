Treat your dog to a puzzle toy from Treats Unleashed!

ST. LOUIS — Did you know that you can treat you fur baby to something that will help them turn mealtime into playtime? The experts at Treats Unleashed are here to show us the perfect puzzle toy for your pet. Teresa Miller from Treats Unleashed is here to tell us more.
Treats Unleashed has all kinds of toys that allow your dog to think a little bit and get some energy out. Our pets are actually very clever, so an interactive puzzle toy can be really good for them. Teresa shows us the toys that you can put treats in, Kongs and more.
Treats Unleashed also has several healthy treat options for your pets, and they are perfect for these puzzle toys. You can even put their food in there to slow down their mealtime eating.
Teresa even has a treat for our viewers! Not only can you still join their free Frequent Barker Rewards Program, but now you can get a free welcome bag if you join the program. It is full of $15 worth of goodies! Find a location near you at treats-unleashed.com.