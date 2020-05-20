Treats Unleashed now offers home delivery!

Teresa Miller of Treats Unleashed tells us what her business is doing to keep customers safe.

ST. LOUIS — If you have a four-legged friend, you have probably heard of Treats Unleashed! They have been locally owned and operated for 18 years! Courtney got the chance to talk with Owner/ Operator Teresa Miller about her story and the new services they are offering to help keep customers safe.

Treats Unleashed started in 2002 when Teresa and her husband moved back to St. Louis and they were looking for healthy pet supplies for their two dogs. When they were unable to find what they wanted, they decided to open their own small store. Teresa and her husband have a retail background, and her father has experience in animal nutrition. This allowed them to create their own recipes for dog treats and more. Treats Unleashed currently has 13 locations in the St. Louis area.

Treats Unleashed is focused on holistic products. Each location has its own bakery inside, and the treats are made with things you would find in your own kitchen cabinet. The food on the shelves that they don’t make is very well vetted and match with the store’s values.

While they have always had curbside pickup for their convenience of their customers, Treats Unleashed has recently added home delivery. You can order online or call the store for same-day home delivery!

To find your neighborhood Treats Unleashed, visit treats-unleashed.com.