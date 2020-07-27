Treats Unleashed can help your dog stay cool this summer

Treats Unleashed has everything you need to keep your pet cool and hydrated this summer.

ST. LOUIS — The dog days of summer are in full swing and it has been hot! This heat exposure can be dangerous to your dog’s health. Teresa Miller, owner of Treats Unleashed, spoke with Courtney about some fun ways to keep your pups cool.

Not only do we have to keep ourselves hydrated and cool in the summer, but we need to do the same for our pets. Teresa shares some things to watch for to see if your pet is too hot. They could be panting excessively, their heart rate could go up, or they could be showing signs of weakness. If it is extreme, take them to your vet. If you have a short nosed dog, you have to be extra careful and keep an eye on them.

Teresa says that when you go outside, make sure to look for shady and cool spaces. You also want to take clean water with you on your walks. You have to look out for hot pavement for your dog’s paws, too.

Treats Unleashed has some great toys and treats to keep your dog cool. Their most popular this summer looks like a Popsicle and you can fill it with water and freeze it. They also have pet safe ice cream, Popsicle, frozen yogurt cups and more.

Treats Unleashed has 13 locations in the St. Louis area, find one near you or order online at treats-unleashed.com.

