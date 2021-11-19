Pumpkin pie for pets and Thanksgiving dinners at Treats Unleashed

You can give your pet a Thanksgiving feast!

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed has been making pumpkin pies for pet for 13 years!

This year, they have Thanksgiving dinner and pumpkin pies for pets available to pick up in the store. dog dinners are $6.99, cat dinners are $4.99, a pie slice is $3.99, and a whole pie is $19.99.

These items can be picked up at any of the 13 St. Louis area Treats Unleashed locations between now and November 24.

For more information and to find the location nearest you, visit treats-unleashed.com.

