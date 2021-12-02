Treats Unleashed has the perfect Valentine treats for your pets

Find Valentine treats for your furry friends and help out some local pets in need with Treats Unleashed.

ST. LOUIS — If you have a dog, they deserve a sweet Valentine’s Day treat, like a freshly baked, personalized jumbo heart. Treats Unleashed has toys, accessories, and treats galore that your four-legged valentines will love.

Teresa starts by telling us about the jumbo personalized hearts they have this year, available for $5.99. You can get a 3 pack for $15. They are also doing a treat bouquet with the local company Etta Says so you can get 6 chew treats all wrapped together. Teresa mentions that you can look at their normal selection of fresh-baked treats too, decorated in all kinds of festive ways.

Treats Unleashed has partnered with a few smaller local rescue groups for the Valentine’s holiday, and they are doing a fun promotion called the Love Connection. On Treats Unleashed’s social media they are profiling all different types of dogs and cats who are looking for homes this holiday. Donations are also being collected with Treats Unleashed’s spotlight treats and cash donation jars.

You can order your personalized treats in store, over the phone, or online. You can also choose pick-up or delivery. Don’t miss out on the Valentine’s Day toys as well.

Learn more at treats-unleashed.com or visit any of the 13 Treats Unleashed locations around St. Louis.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.