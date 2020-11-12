Treats Unleashed is your howl-iday headquarters

Find unique, personalized gifts for every pet & pet lover on your shopping list.

Need help finding the perfect gift? Let the experts at Treats Unleashed help you find the perfect toys, treats & gifts for every dog and cat on your holiday shopping list.

Some unique gift ideas include decorated holiday treats, personalized big bones, and even the Holiday Gift Box.

The Holiday Gift Box includes a holiday themed bandana, bag of treats & a dog bone toy. It's available online only. with free shipping nationwide. The Holiday Gift Box costs $39.99.

Treats Unleashed has Giving Trees set up at all 13 St. Louis locations.

All the items donated under the Giving Tree will go to the shelter pets at Open Door Animal Sanctuary & Five Acres Animal Shelter.

You can either call your neighborhood shop to donate, or you can purchase gifts in-store and place them under the tree.

For safety, Treats Unleashed just asks that you donate items purchased in our store.