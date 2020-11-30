x
Trending things to do in St. Louis right now

According to Morgan Casey, who is behind the Facebook group “Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL”

ST. LOUIS — Date night looks different these days because of the pandemic, but you can still have fun! 

There is a Facebook group dedicated to sharing creative ideas for date nights and adventures in the St. Louis area.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean interviewed Morgan Casey, who is behind the Facebook group Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL.

Here are some of the top trending activities right now: 

Find more ideas on the Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL Facebook Group.

