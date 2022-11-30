Trendy and Affordable Looks for your Next Holiday Party with AH Styling

ST. LOUIS — AH Styling is a personal fashion styling business that offers a variety of services including personal shopping, closet edits and clean outs, vacation styling, special event and family styling.

Wednesday morning, lead stylist Megan Keller, joined Mary in studio to share how to style this holiday season. Keller shared 3 different looks all for $100 or less. She explains this holiday season, trends include peplum, velvet, and of course, sparkles.