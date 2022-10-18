Trick or Treat at Pirate Quest is taking place this weekend and next at the St. Louis Aquarium.

ST. LOUIS — Trick or Treating at the St. Louis Aquarium? Arrrrr, Matey.. yes!!

Grab your costumes and head to the St. Louis Aquarium where children and annual pass holders will receive a trick or treat bag to use to collect pirate booty (aka candy)!

Before you enter, be sure to figure out your "Pirate Name" because that's your new name throughout your journey! Enjoy six different trick our treat stations full of treats and meet real life Pirates of the Sea!

In addition, Tommy the Otter will be providing lessons on how to talk like a pirate and at 6pm each evening during the event, meet Rosie, the Pirate Parrot on the ambassador stage!

Stop by the KidZone every 30 minutes to hear a chilling tale!

Finally, take a spin on the St. Louis Wheel and you will receive a complimentary plush pumpkin!

The event is taking place October 21 and 22 and October 28 and 29 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

The cost is included in regular admission for these dates/hours only.