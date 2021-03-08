Get an up-close look at St. Louis attractions with Trikke STL Guided Tours

Trikke STL Guided Tours are a great way to get an up-close look at Downtown, Forest Park, Soulard, and even more areas.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is filled with rich history and eye-catching things to see. Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson found a way to see a lot of what St. Louis has to offer in a quick, relaxing way.

Trikke STL Guided Tours are a great way to get an up-close look at Downtown, Forest Park, Soulard, and even more areas. The Trikke is a 3-wheel machine that is stable and maneuverable, making it easy to flow past slower traffic and obstacles.

If you are interested in learning more about getting on a Trikke, call (314) 487-4553, email info@trikkeSTL.com, or visit trikkeSTL.com.