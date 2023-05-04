Troy Family Dental shares the dangers of untreated gum disease

This Illinois dentistry group goes above and beyond to keep patients healthy

Each one of the Troy Family Dental Dentists aims to provide perfect results at all times because they truly care. Which is why a trip to this dentist , means going above and beyond for your dental health.

Periodontal, or gum disease, is estimated to impact about 70 percent of the total population in one form or another. In fact, what is deemed as the ‘silent disease’ is the leading cause of tooth loss in adults. The disease is also being linked to heart disease. It is safe to say, it is a serious conversation!

With so few symptoms, it can be hard to catch. At Troy family Dental, their team takes a sample of your plaque. By going this extra step, they can see what is really going on under your gums. Mary stopped by Troy Family Dental to have your own plaque checked under the microscope. Take a look!

Learn more at https://www.troyfamilydental.com/.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.