Truehold helps St. Louis seniors live in their homes for longer

An innovative, debt-free solution for seniors that helps them live happily at home for longer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Continuing to live in their home and community is the goal of just about all older Americans, but things can become difficult when health & financial challenges arise and most of seniors’ wealth remains locked in home equity.

Truehold is a new option for Senior Living that enables people to unlock all their equity and live easier in their own homes—so they can enjoy financial and lifestyle freedom in their retirement years.

Truehold offers what is called a sale-leaseback and it’s surprisingly simple and straightforward. Here's how it works:

Truehold purchases your home for full value. No moving, open houses or listing. Truehold immediately leases it back to you for market rent. You can stay as long or short as you like. They cover all the property taxes, upkeep, and insurance! You get the joy of home without any of the hassle.

Truehold is great for all types of homeowners who want to live longer in their home, yet could benefit from access to their equity or an extra hand managing the house. Some people are facing unexpected health or financial challenges. Some want to invest in their family’s education. Some want more time to plan their downsizing. And some just want to enjoy their retirement more.

Truehold's sale leaseback is actually an entirely different, much simpler product than a reverse mortgage with three main benefits:

It unlocks 2x as much cash. It is not a debt – there’s no obligation to repay or weight on your credit. You don’t have to worry about home upkeep or property taxes.

For more information, visit truehold.com or call (866) 709-2825 to talk to a Truehold Advisor.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.