Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate teams up with Toys for Tots for ‘Truffles for Tots’ campaign

Going on now through December 13

ST. LOUIS — Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate is teaming up with Toys for Tots and calling it Truffles for Tots.

The folks at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate came up with the plan that if you bring in one unwrapped toy, you will receive two truffles for your kindness.

Drop off toys at the Kirkwood, Crestwood, or Factory Store from now until December 13 to participate.

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate is full of flavor, just like the other company the Abel family owns – Bissinger’s.

Bissinger’s has become popular for the Paint Your Own Chocolate creation, and they are famous for hand-decorated Creme mints and cookies.

The Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Factory is located at 5025 Pattison Avenue in St. Louis. For more information, visit chocolatechocolate.com and bissingers.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.