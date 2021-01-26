TuckerAllen can help secure your future with an estate plan

TuckerAllen hopes that your New Year resolution involves planning for your future and your family legacy.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — For 2021, you might consider making your New Year resolution one that secures your future and make sure that your family legacy is protected. TuckerAllen’s Estate Planning Attorney Teresa Yao is here to tell us more.

At TuckerAllen, they love when people come in and have made a resolution that involves an estate plan. If 2020 has taught us anything it is to expect the unexpected. This is why an estate plan is more important than ever to serve as a fundamental element to prepare for your future and make sure your finances are protected.

Teresa explains that the purpose of an estate plan is to create a strategy that is unique to each family’s circumstances. TuckerAllen encourages everyone to come and meet with an estate planning attorney tell them about your family, loved ones, and what your goals are. From there they can help you create a comprehensive estate plan that is fitting for you and your situation. There are a lot of nuances and legal jargon that goes into estate planning, and a trained attorney can help make sense of it all.

If you visit TuckerAllen.com, there is a new resource called Legacy Builder that helps to assess each client’s needs and provides informational videos. You can learn about different documents that go into an estate plan, and at the end it will provide a recommendation of which packages might work best for you.

TuckerAllen is offering in person, over the phone, and virtual consultations. You can give them a call at 314-335-1100 or visit TuckerAllen.com. You can also find them on Facebook or visit their office at 1001 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 130.

