Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade – A Uniquely St. Charles Experience

Two Plumbers Co-Owner and Head Brewer, John Simon graduated from Lindenwood University in 2001 with a bachelor’s in biology

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Just five minutes from the Lindenwood campus, located off First Capitol Drive, is Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade.

Two Plumbers Co-Owner and Head Brewer, John Simon graduated from Lindenwood University in 2001 with a bachelor’s in biology. Simon has created a business out of something he is passionate about, craft beers, and relies on his academic coursework from Lindenwood.

“One of the classes I took was a microbiology course and there you learned how to cultivate an organism and how to keep it clean and sanitary, which then helped me when I went into the workforce,” Simon said. “I worked in microbiology, in aseptic and non-aseptic processing, so how to keep clean and sterile, and that translates into what I am doing now because you need to have a controlled environment so the organism you want to grow can make the product that people can enjoy.”

All the beers served at Two Plumbers are hand crafted and range in style. The business has a two-barrel system at the tap house location and a seven-barrel system at their event space just a few miles south of the tap house.

The arcade portion of Two Plumbers consists of a variety of retro arcade games, which still run on their original hardware, and a few newer arcade games.

Remaining consistent with their tie to Lindenwood, Two Plumbers hired recent 2020 Lindenwood graduate Tyler Keohane.

“We hired Tyler just before the pandemic hit and we all went into shut down. He was doing curbside service but had an interest in learning what we do. He wanted to learn more than just taping a beer, he wanted to learn the process and everything that goes into it,” Simon mentioned.

At the time, Simon was in need of an assistant and agreed to teach Keohane the process of creating quality craft beers. Keohane started shadowing and assisting with some of the brew days and can now do it all on his own as one of the brewers. It is their mutual connection to Lindenwood that allowed Simon the opportunity to provide Keohane with real experience, and they are both seeing the successful results.

Combining flavorful, well-made craft beers and retro arcade games, Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade provides the St. Charles community with a unique and fun experience.

“There’s always something to do, people to meet, and beers to try. It does not matter what mood you’re in, when you come in, you’re going to leave in a good mood, you’re going to have a good time,” Simon said.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.