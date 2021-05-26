UKRAFT visits Television Plaza

UKRAFT started out as a food truck and soon added UKRAFT Café & Catering.

ST. LOUIS — Matt Ratz is the managing partner and founder of UKRAFT, and he joined Show Me St. Louis out on Television Plaza, along with his brother, Mike Ratz.

Their concept is allowing customers to “kraft” their meals. They offer a variety of healthy food options.

You can find UKRAFT downtown at its storefront at 8th and Chestnut near City Garden or at Regions Centre in Clayton.

The food truck will be at 9 Mile Garden today, May 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, May 29, they will be at the Drive-In at the POWERplex in Hazelwood. That 80s Band will be performing with the movie “The Breakfast Club” on the big screens. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased at driveinstl.com.