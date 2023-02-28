Take your adventure to new heights at Union Station

ST. LOUIS — Do you have what it takes to soar 3-stories up? Test your agility, strength and nerves on Union Station's indoor Ropes Course. More than 90,000-cubic feet of climbing space and 30 obstacles take you almost to the top of the Trainshed. Feeling really brave? Try the SkyRailTM, a 100-foot long rigid zip line that glides 50 feet above the Union Station lobby.

You are in control of where to go and what to do, making this a sure hit for adventurers of all ages and skill level! A miniature version of the course, Sky Tykes, is available for the youngest guests who are under 48" tall. Guests 12 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult 18+ and all participants must wear shoes with a closed back.