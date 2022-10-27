United Way of Greater St. Louis celebrates 100th milestone

There’s no greater feeling than giving back and the United Way of Greater St. Louis knows it all too well.

Example video title will go here for this video

The United Way of Greater St. Louis is a reminder of what really matters.

It’s about doing what we can for our neighbors and teaching our youth to do the same.

It’s also about rallying together for the greater good, which in turn, brings out the best in all of us.

It’s about helping one another especially when they need it the most.

“I want to say thank you. Thank you for 100 years of support. We’ve been as impactful as we can be with the dollars that you continue to contribute. I hope you decide to continue investing in the future through United Way. We can’t do it without you” said Michelle Tucker, President & CEO for The United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Our community has raised and invested nearly $3 billion dollars through the United Way in the last century...and we’re just getting started.

“When we work together collectively, we can pack a larger punch. We’re also able to offer wrap around support because when people have an issue, they often have more issues. We’re able to see if people have additional needs that they need addressed” said Tucker.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis works to support over 160 nonprofits that help in five key impact areas: basic needs, early childhood and youth success, health, jobs and financial mobility and crisis response.

“40% of families across St. Louis aren’t able to meet basic needs comfortably on a regular basis. If you take that, compound flooding on top of it, COVID and inflation it equals a stormy time for people. Our services are going to be needed now more than ever.”

Employers bring donors together with internal campaigns. Volunteers step-up to the plate and each dollar donated goes toward a better tomorrow.

“I know that the dollars that we raise are going to such great causes. Over 90 cents of every dollar is going back into the community. I’m very proud of what we’re able to accomplish with this United Way and what we’re able to provide. We’re packing a tremendous impact.”

An impact so great the community will continue to come together in support for another hundred years.

You can be part of that second century of tremendous impact by donating online at helpingpeople.org.