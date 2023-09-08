Urban Breath Yoga brings great energy to Wellness Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis welcomed St. Louis educators to Television Plaza this morning to honor educators with a special Wellness Wednesday as they head back to their classrooms and kick off a new school year! Erin Ford, the amazing yoga instructor from Urban Breath Yoga, joined us and taught a fantastic slow flow yoga class LIVE on our plaza.

Urban Breath is a wonderful yoga studio located in the heart of Maplewood. They offer classes daily to sculpt your body, calm your mind, and touch your soul. Saturday, August 19th from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Urban Breath will have a Mini Retreat - a late-August afternoon with Jee Moon. And coming up October 6th-8th Urban Breath is hosting a Fall Restorative Yoga Retreat in Louisiana, MO. It is sure to be a weekend of restoration for mind, body, and soul.