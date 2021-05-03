Urban Candle Co.: The little shop with a big mission

Chris DePalma and Jim Hennessey's love for St. Louis burns bright.



Chris said, "Our logo incorporates the fleur-de-lis of the city, but we have a flame with it. And we lovingly call it the flame-de-lis."



Chris and Jim own Urban Candle Co. They wanted to start a hobby together as a couple and learned how to make soy candles.



She said, "It just grew and grew."



The hobby quickly turned into a real business.



She said, "We actually started the business to go on some vacations and we love to go to concerts."



Last fall, they opened Urban Candle Co. on Macklind Avenue.



Chris said, "It's fabulous. The neighborhood is just wonderful, they've embraced us. We've been having a great time."



It's at the shop where you can really see and smell the difference in their candles.



She said, "We have a strong interest in making sure the earth is taken care of. Soy candles, cotton wicks, our candles burn very lean so everyone of our candles, the fragrance we use has essential oil in it, when the oil burns, it burns into the air."



Jim's fulltime job is as an engineer and helps with the science of candle making.

With Chris' background in printing and graphic design, she provides the artistic flair.

The labels on the candles are photos they've taken. One of them features a picture from the beach where they got engaged.

The scent is tropical and fruity.



She said, "This is a big seller. It's called Change in Latitude. This one is near and dear to our hearts."



The owners of Urban Candle Co. are also passionate about giving back.



She said, "We have a strong heart for the community and St. Louis as a city."



314 Together candle line was created during the pandemic.



She said, "With this line, we have donated the profits to the Ameren and United Way Covid Relief fund. We have been able to donate over $4,000 with that. We are still selling these. They fly off the shelves as soon as we put them there."



Nonprofits hold a special place in their hearts, which is why they create custom candle labels for organizations.

On top of that, they donate all profits from those candles back to that nonprofit.

Sharing light wherever they go: That's Urban Candle Co.



“It's just our happy place to be,” said Chris.