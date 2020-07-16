The Urban League is combining their annual Urban Expo with a Food Drive

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is doing everything they can to keep serving their community through this difficult time.

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. louis has been serving the St. Louis community for more than 102 years. Their mission is to empower African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic, self-reliant social equality and civil rights. Dana spoke with a woman who received services from the Urban League, and now she is paying it forward.

Andrea Tolden Hughes is a volunteer that has dedicated a lot of time to the Urban League. She tells us about when she was laid off her job in East St. Louis as a schoolteacher. Her husband was transferred to Phoenix, Arizona at that time and when she got there with him she was trying to find a job. While she was looking, someone recommended she look at the Urban League.

She contacted the Urban League and told them about her background, and they had something for her right away. Andrea was directed to the Regional Veteran’s Benefits Office, and she landed a Federal job very quickly!

Andrea has paid it forward since then by helping with the Urban Expo. This helps make sure kids have the supplies and books they need in order to go to school. There are so many things they can pick up, including shoes!

While the traditional Expo cannot happen due to COVID-19, the Urban League will be bringing the Expo to the community through the food drive. On August 1st, the food drive and Expo will be a drive thru at 1330 Aubert Street. You just open your trunk and all of your supplies will be placed in for you!

The second drive thru will be August 8th at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. August 15th will be the last drive thru at the old James Town mall.

5 On Your Side is partnering with the Urban League along with Radio Station KLOU to help raise $250,000 to pay for these much-needed supplies. Donations can be made at any time through Urban League’s Website. Donors can also text ULSTL to 314-444-5125 to receive a donation link.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.