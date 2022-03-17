Wellness Wednesday: Urology of St. Louis

March is the busiest month of the year for vasectomies

ST. LOUIS — We all know March is a popular month to sit back and watch some exciting sporting events, such as March Madness.

You may not know, March is also the busiest month of the year for vasectomies.

If you are interested in getting this procedure done, you can make an appointment through Urology of St. Louis’ website at stlurology.com.

