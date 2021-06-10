Wellness Wednesday: Urology of St. Louis

Dr. Elizabeth Williams discusses female urinary continence, pelvic organ prolapse, and treatment options

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis caught up with Dr. Elizabeth Williams, the only female urologist in the Greater St. Louis area who is fellowship-trained in pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.

Her primary clinical focuses include female urinary continence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Dr. Williams explains that stress incontinence is the involuntary loss of urine with increases in abdominal pressure, such as a cough, sneeze, laugh, or running. This is a common condition that one in three women will experience in their lifetime to some degree.

There is no medication to treat this condition. However, there are other treatment options, such as pelvic floor physical therapy and a surgical procedure called a Midurethral sling.

She says treating this makes a huge difference in a person’s quality of life, and she can do a 10-minute outpatient procedure to change that person’s quality of life. She explains that just because it is common does not mean it is normal.

There are a couple different kinds of incontinence she also treats at Urology of St. Louis. Urge incontinence is one of them, which is also known as overactive bladder. This is when patients are going to the bathroom way too often or having trouble getting there.

The other is pelvic organ prolapse, which is when women have organs (uterus, bladder, rectum) that are essentially prolapsing out.

For more information on Urology of St. Louis, visit stlurology.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.