VA St. Louis is ensuring veterans, family members and caregivers stay protected

The VA St Louis Health Care System has two locations

ST. LOUIS — The VA serves and honors the men and women who are America’s veterans.

With rising COVID cases, photojournalist Kenney Koger recently visited the John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital to see what they’re doing to make sure you, your family, and your caregivers stay protected.

The VA St Louis Health Care System has two locations. The John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital is on North Grand, and the St. Louis VA Medical Center- Jefferson Barracks is on Jefferson Barracks Drive.

For more information, call (314) 652-4100 or visit va.gov/st-louis-health-care.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.