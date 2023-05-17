Local author shares latest book, '100 Things to Do at the Lake of the Ozarks Before You Die'

You will want to add this latest book from author and historian Valerie Battle Kienzle to your summer reading list!

ST. LOUIS — Author and Historian Valerie Battle Kienzle, spent countless vacations and weekends enjoying Ozark-style lake life with four generations of family members and friends

So, it's safe to say she’s a Lake of the Ozarks expert!

Hear latest book “100 Things to Do at the Lake of the Ozarks Before You Die” covers all of the must do's to cross off your summer bucket list if you are heading to the Lake! Plus, it offers a deep dive into the history of Lake of the Ozarks.

Whether you are a seasoned Lake-goer like Valerie, or if you are heading to the Ozarks for the first time, this book is sure to have something for you!

For your chance to snag a signed copy of the book and Valerie, attend her book signing at the St. Louis Public Library Buder Branch at the end of July.