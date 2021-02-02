The Benefits of a Credit Union

Vantage Credit Union is sharing how they are different than a bank and the benefits they give their members.

ST. LOUIS — There is a difference between your typical bank and a credit union. At Vantage Credit Union, you can get paid just for having a credit account! Rachel from Vantage Credit Union is here to tell us more.

Rachel starts by saying that Vantage is not a bank, it is a credit union. They serve the interests of those who have accounts with them, their members, rather than trying to make a profit for investors or a board of directors. They are set up as a financial cooperative which is not for profit.

At Vantage Credit Union, anyone with a checking account can win monthly and annual cash prizes. Last year they awarded about $10,000 to their members for the monthly and the annual checking account prize drawings. Rachel says they also give thousands more to credit card holders, people who get their home equity through Vantage, and more.

When picking a checking account, there are many options available now. Rachel says that it is important to think about how you are going to use that account and what will go into it. At Vantage, they offer a survey on their website to help determine which account might be right for you. Vantage can also help you buy or sell your home through their Home Advantage program.

Vantage Credit Union has a dozen branches throughout the St. Louis area, find one near you at vcu.com.

