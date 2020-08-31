Vantage Credit Union’s Impact Education Contest is back!

Vantage Credit Union is giving you the chance to win money to benefit your school, students, or professional development.

ST. LOUIS — If you are a teacher, there could be some serious cash in your future. You could win up to $2,000 to benefit your school, students, or professional development. For the third year in a row, Vantage Credit Union is holding the Impact Education Contest!

Vantage Credit Union started as the credit union for educators in the St. Louis area, so they have had a strong bond and commitment to education since their founding. They know that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets to make field trips, fun classrooms, and more happen, so they want to support that.

The Impact Education Contest is where an educational employee can submit a short video to tell Vantage Credit Union what they would like to use the funds for in their classroom. There are five different prizes; two $500 prizes, two $1,000 prizes, and a grand prize of $2,000. Usually they get about 30 entries, so chances of winning the funds are great!

You do not have to be a member of Vantage Credit Union to enter. As long as you are an education within the St. Louis region, you are eligible to enter! They also have a promotion right now that if you close on an auto loan by the end of September, you will be entered to win three monthly payments to be paid by Vantage! They also have 90 days of no payments.

The entry period for the Impact Education Contest runs from September 1 – October 15, and you can enter at vcu.com/impact-education.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.